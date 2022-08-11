Two local charities offer support for school's educational experiences at Weston Park

The Wynn Foundation

Weston Park, an educational charity, gives children access to an outdoor learning experience through their partnership with Educating Kids Outdoors (EKO).

But with the price of fuel increasing, schools from Telford & Wrekin were starting to feel the pinch in affording coach travel for their school visits.

Now, Weston Park has received support from the Wynn Foundation and The Arts Society Wrekin to support the educational experience they offer and ensure children don't miss out on opportunities.

The Arts Society Wrekin offered support for ‘Creative Arts’ sessions totalling £2,000 to a number of schools which they identified through their Young Arts programme,.

While the Wynn Foundation gave £3,000 for travel support.

This meant that EKO could approach schools to offer help with coach costs.

Natasha Branston, the founder of EKO said: “Weston is an exceptional place offering masses of educational opportunities for children to enjoy and we are delighted by the generosity of the The Arts Society Wrekin and the Wynn Foundation.”

Gareth Williams, curator and head of learning to the Weston Park Foundation said: “With EKO we have created a relevant, curricular based offer for children to get the most of being outside the classroom including Forest School.

"We are enormously grateful to both The Arts Society Wrekin and the Wynn Foundation for this vital support for schools.”

The funds have enabled more than 300 local children to visit the estate so far, as part of curricular based learning.