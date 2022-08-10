Bridgnorth councillor pleased with work to revamp Castle Hall

Rachel Connolly in front of Castle Hall

A new sign has been installed on the building, in West Castle Street as well as the frontage being cleaned, painted and re-plastered.

Councillor Connolly, who is also the deputy mayor of Bridgnorth, proposed the refurbishment at a meeting of the town council in June. The town council's workforce team carried out the work and the building is now open again.

She said: "I am really pleased with the work done to improve the Castle Hall as it is a great local venue for all kinds of community groups from toddlers to senior citizens, and for larger scale activities and events.

"It’s such a well-known place that many local residents will have used or visited over the years.

"The work completed has made a real difference, both improving how the building looks and also showing an increased pride in the facilities in the town, something I am keen to develop over the coming years.

"It should also help make the Castle Hall a more attractive venue and increase our lettings revenue at the same time."

Part of the wider review of how to improve the council’s facilities includes installing WiFi in the town hall and investigating ways of improving access to it for residents and visitors.