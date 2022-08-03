Fifth anniversary of Ryan Passey's death to be marked with charity motorcycle ride

The first charity ride-out for Ryan Passey took place in 2018

The 'Ride for Justice... Ride for Ryan' event will take place on Saturday and will see hundreds of riders embark on a route from The Widders pub, Cradley, to Quatt Bike Café in Bridgnorth.

It marks five years since Ryan, from Quarry Bank, was stabbed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub at the age of 24.

Ryan Passey was stabbed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub in 2017

His family and friends have campaigned for justice since his killer was cleared of both murder and manslaughter, despite admitting the stabbing.

The ride – which returns following a two-year break due to the pandemic – has been organised by John Hill, of The Widders, whose previous charity events have raised around £30,000 for good causes.

And Jason Connon, friend and spokesman for the Passey family, said it was expected to be the biggest ride yet.

He said: "From early initial interest we are expecting this event to be much bigger than the last one we did in 2018, which saw around 300 riders gather in support.

"It will highlight the ongoing fight for 'Justice For Ryan' and give the community an opportunity to come out and remember Ryan on the fifth anniversary of his death."

The route will see riders, including Ryan's parents, leaving The Widders, on Barrack Lane, at around 11am.

They will then head towards Stourbridge High Street, where they will go past the former Chicago’s nightclub where Ryan was killed.

Riders will then head out to Quatt Bike Café before returning to The Widders for a fun day including a DJ, a bouncy castle and live music. Donations will be collected along the way.