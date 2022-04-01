Notification Settings

English Haydn Festival making return to Bridgnorth

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorth

The date for the 28th annual English Haydn Festival in Bridgnorth has been announced.

Festival founder John Robbins with Professor HC Robbins Landon
Festival founder John Robbins with Professor HC Robbins Landon

The festival, the first for two years, takes place from Tuesday, June 7, until Saturday, June 11, and will this year celebrate Joseph Haydn’s musical innovations.

Born in Austria, in his lifetime Haydn achieved a degree of fame that easily surpassed that of Mozart and Beethoven, with his successful stays in London in the 1790s resulting in his adoption as a formative "English" composer.

Steven Devine

This year's programme includes works by Beethoven, Mozart, Schubert, CPE Bach, JS Bach and a newly discovered cello concerto by the French composer Tricklir who was greatly influenced by Haydn.

The festival takes place at St Mary's Church in the town and opens with a wind instrument chamber group, The Revolutionary Wind Machine, at Acton Round.

Pavel Serbin

It will host a line-up of internationally acclaimed soloists including Crispian Steele-Perkins, Simon Standage, Pavel Serbin, Eva Caballero, and Steven Devine who conducts the English Haydn Orchestra.

There will be evening and lunchtime concerts, and organisers are hoping audiences will make it a double celebration of the festival returning along with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

For further information about the festival or to order tickets, visit englishhaydn.com or telephone the ticket office on 07547 289704.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

