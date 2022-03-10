Dogs and owners enjoy big day out as Crufts returns

A cheeky smile from one of the competitors at Crufts

The first day of Crufts 2022 saw thousands of people return to the popular dog show for the first time in two years, following the 2021 event being cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Dog lovers, owners and their canine friends walk from the car parks to the NEC

The five halls flowed throughout the day with people and dogs taking time to chat with exhibitors selling grooming kits, high-tech dog cages, healthy food and a large range of other exhibits, with show deals on offer for people looking to buy gifts for their pets.

Owners take the time to brush and preen their dogs before their events

The Main Arena was the centre for competition during the day, with agility sessions showcasing the dogs who could run, jump and swerve through obstacles and freestyle heelwork to music competitions.

Participants and their owners get ready for one of the competitions

Each hall had different shows and dog exhibitions dotted around, with dog owners young and old displaying their dogs talents, coats and abilities, overseen by a panel of judges from Crufts organisers The Kennel Club.

Jessica Rapinett was preparing to take her rescue dog Bailey into the Main Arena to compete in the agility competition and said she was excited to see Bailey competing.

Jessica Rapinett and Bailey get ready for the Agility course in the Main Arena

The 22-year-old from Stafford said: "I'm so excited as Crufts is the goal for everyone who competes in agility.

"We've worked hard with Bailey since we rescued her when she was a year old and doing this helps to build up an amazing partnership, plus I had always loved watching agility.

"It's our third time here and it's still just as daunting to walk through the doors, but we fancy our chances."

Morgan Looker and Rolly take a break after their competition

Morgan Looker and her Labradoodle Rolly had competed in agility in the Young Kennel Club arena and the 15-year-old from Albrighton, who was cheered on by her mother Vicky and brother Ewan, said the whole experience of competing had been amazing.

Vicky, Ewan and Morgan Looker relax with Rolly after the Labradoodle took on the Agility course

Ewan Looker gets a wet kiss from Rolly

She said: "I've always been a fan of Crufts and had the chance to compete two years ago, but it's just been an amazing opportunity to come back and compete.

"He did a clear round and did really well, listening to every word, and that's what makes this for me, the whole partnership between me and the dog and the friendship we have."

Caitlin Cooke said River was as excited and nervous as she was

Caitlin Cooke and her border collie River were also competing in the same category and the 19-year-old from Essington said it was just as good for her to be there as it was for River.

She said: "He's more of a therapy dog for me and he is always around when I'm stressed and he just loves all of this.

"We were both a bit nervous about it, but he did really well and it just all flew by for me and Crufts is just the most amazing thing to be part of."

This included competitions for young members of the Kennel Club, Breed and Obedience judging and a display of good citizen dog training and the stars of the West Midlands Police dog division.

PC Sue Cheek with Trev at the West Midlands Police stand

Police officers were showing off some of the dogs they look after, including Pc Sue Cheek, who works as an operational dog handler and instructor with her dog Trev, saying it was a great opportunity to meet the public.

She said: "It's fabulous to be able to come and meet the public as we have got the same interest in dogs and we can show what we do together and how we can use our dogs to make progress within the police force and serving the public.

"Trev is seven-years-old and is an explosives search dog and we do a lot of public work with the Commonwealth Games, so we're going to be very busy to ensure it runs smoothly, but he's been in operation for six years and we've already done so much."

PC Paul Hopley and PD Stark report for duty at Crufts

Pc Paul Hopley was on hand to speak to people and let them know about his dog, PD Stark, who was given the Thin Blue Paw Outstanding Bravery award after being hit 20 times by a machete while chasing a burglar in Birmingham.

He said: "It's a privilege to be here as it gives us the opportunity to show off what we do, how good our dogs are, the level of training that they have and just interact with the public to see a personal side of us.

"Stark has made a full recovery and and was back operational after six weeks, even doing his firearms support dogs training, so we managed his injuries in a training environment and he's back out on the streets with, I'm pleased to say, no side effects."

Dolce Bickley from Nantwich picks up an award for Elsa

For Young Kennel Club judge Ryan Hennessy, the move from being a competitor to being a judge was a big one and one he felt honoured to have been given.

He said: "I was meant to be a judge last year, but it was cancelled, so it's been a long wait for me and the fact it's here now and we have so many people here makes it extra special.

"It's that big and it's very nerve-wracking for us as well as the competitors as the NEC is the home of Crufts and it's just an amazing honour to be here to judge the competition."

There was a wide range of looks for those dogs entering the breeding competitions