Village band welcomes new conductor

The Alveley Village Band has brought in experienced conductor and musician Garry Bailey as their new musical director.

Shropshire musician Garry has arranged many pieces of music for different bands, orchestras and singers, and is currently co-writing a musical.

He is artistic and musical director to Whitchurch Operatic Society and the Little Theatre, Donnington.

Along with all this, Garry has conducted three 'Last night at the Proms' style concerts and co-conducted a marathon Gilbert and Sullivan sing-along at Birmingham Town Hall.

An Alveley Village Band spokesperson said: "We are highly honoured that Garry has taken us on and given us a promising start, to the new year with plans for some exciting concerts.