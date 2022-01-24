Notification Settings

Village band welcomes new conductor

By Andrew Revill

A Shropshire village band has welcomed a new conductor to its ranks.

Garry Bailey
The Alveley Village Band has brought in experienced conductor and musician Garry Bailey as their new musical director.

Shropshire musician Garry has arranged many pieces of music for different bands, orchestras and singers, and is currently co-writing a musical.

He is artistic and musical director to Whitchurch Operatic Society and the Little Theatre, Donnington.

Along with all this, Garry has conducted three 'Last night at the Proms' style concerts and co-conducted a marathon Gilbert and Sullivan sing-along at Birmingham Town Hall.

An Alveley Village Band spokesperson said: "We are highly honoured that Garry has taken us on and given us a promising start, to the new year with plans for some exciting concerts.

"New musicians are always welcome, we are especially on the lookout for string players and a kit drummer."

Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

