Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

A successful SUP and soup...

By Andrew RevillBridgnorthPublished:

There was a unique sight at Chelmarsh last weekend when no fewer than 45 Santa Clauses turned out in their finery to go stand-up paddleboarding on the water.

The event was a gathering organised by Chelmarsh Sailing Club in celebration of stand-up paddleboarding (SUP). Called the SUP and Soup, it was a chance for members of the sailing club to get out on the water and enjoy themselves, and follow it up with a steaming mug of soup.

Commodore of the club David Partridge said: "It was brilliant. We had 45 Santas on the water and everybody had a very good time and it was just a great event.

"It was great really to see people out enjoying the outdoors, and we were gifted with exception warm weather for December.

"Club members invited to dress up and take part in a celebration of SUP. It was really bizarre to see."

Chelmarsh Sailing Club has been nominated for club of the year, and voting is still open. To vote for the club click here.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News