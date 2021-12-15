A successful SUP and soup...

The event was a gathering organised by Chelmarsh Sailing Club in celebration of stand-up paddleboarding (SUP). Called the SUP and Soup, it was a chance for members of the sailing club to get out on the water and enjoy themselves, and follow it up with a steaming mug of soup.

Commodore of the club David Partridge said: "It was brilliant. We had 45 Santas on the water and everybody had a very good time and it was just a great event.

"It was great really to see people out enjoying the outdoors, and we were gifted with exception warm weather for December.

"Club members invited to dress up and take part in a celebration of SUP. It was really bizarre to see."