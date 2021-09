LAST COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD-11/12/20.Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader, played the part of a road traffic collision casualty for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. It was to launch its Christmas safety campaign and highlight the dangers associated with winter driving conditions..

At 4.30pm on Wednesday, September 29, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Bridgnorth.

One fire vehicle was mobilised from the Bridgnorth station, and found one vehicle on its side.

Fire crews made vehicle safe and got the vehicle righted, before handing control of the incident over to local police.