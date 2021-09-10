Tributes paid to 28-year-old killed in coach crash

Simon Harris. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Simon Harris was driving a blue Jeep Renegade in Halfpenny Green, near Wombourne, at 4.45pm on Wednesday when there was a collision involving a coach.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, Simon, from Claverley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released by Simon's family, they said: “Simon was a gentle giant with a heart of gold, generous and kind hearted, a true gentleman.

"A larger than life personality who loved creating cosplay characters, travel and helping other. You will be greatly missed by all.”