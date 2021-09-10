Tributes paid to 28-year-old killed in coach crash

By Dayna FarringtonBridgnorthPublished:

The family of a 28-year-old man who died after a collision with a coach have paid tribute to their 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'.

Simon Harris. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Simon Harris. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Simon Harris was driving a blue Jeep Renegade in Halfpenny Green, near Wombourne, at 4.45pm on Wednesday when there was a collision involving a coach.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, Simon, from Claverley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released by Simon's family, they said: “Simon was a gentle giant with a heart of gold, generous and kind hearted, a true gentleman.

"A larger than life personality who loved creating cosplay characters, travel and helping other. You will be greatly missed by all.”

Witnesses who may have seen the vehicles before the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 582 of September 8.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News