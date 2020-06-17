Bridgnorth's annual prostate screening event cancelled due to coronavirus

The event was due to take place at Castle Hall in Bridgnorth on September 24.

But organisers from the town's Lions group said the uncertainty surrounding social gatherings caused by the Covid-19 crisis has meant the event cannot go ahead.

Chairman of the event, Lions member Peter Parker, added that the safety of nurses involved was a primary concern and they hope the event will take place early next year.

He said: "We’ve thought long and hard about this year’s event as it plays such an important role in checking men for this dreadful disease. However, due to the uncertainty around what the needs for social distancing will be in September we think it’s best to postpone the event.

“Additionally, we are also mindful that the phlebotomists involved, who are all from local hospitals, have all been doing an amazing job during the Covid-19 pandemic and do not need to take on more responsibilities at this time.

“We hope that by the autumn we will be able to announce a new date for the event.”

Queues wrapped around Castle Hall at last year's event

Last year, more than 1,100 men attended the event, which fell on Halloween.

Advertising

Since it began in 2009, more than 10,000 men have been tested and more than 400 men are believed to have found out they had prostate cancer as a result of the screening.

Believed to be one of the first events of its kind in the country, dozens now take place across the UK every year.

In two to three weeks, the men who attend receive a letter with one of three colours on it – green, amber or red.

Green indicates a healthy level of PSAs; amber an abnormally high reading that should warrant further tests; and red a dangerously high level of PSAs. The letters advise of any suggested further action.

Prostate cancer screenings are currently unavailable on the NHS and the Lions group spends about £17.50 for each man that gets tested every year – approximately five per cent of whom learn they have prostate cancer.