Nearly 40 firefighters tackle huge fire at home

Around seven crews, with nearly 40 firefighters from Staffordshire Fire & Rescue went to Long Common in Claverley at about 2.30am after the fire started at a two-storey house and spread to a caravan outside.

We are dealing with a significant house fire in #bobbingtonfire with four fire engines and a water carrier. The property was fully involved in 🔥 but is now under control thanks to great efforts by @WestMidsFire and @SWMFireControl supported by @StaffsPolice and @OFFICIALWMAS pic.twitter.com/VEqFQ5oOin — Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) June 10, 2020

Firefighters have said nobody was inside the property when the blaze broke out – and Staffordshire Police officers confirmed they are helping determine the cause.

Crews are still there this morning making the scene safe – the house was still alight at 7am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene at just after 3.15am where they assessed a man, but he was discharged from their care at the scene.

Update on #bobbingtonfire good progress being made to extinguish the remaining fire. The cause is under investigation and three crews from Staffordshire and a Tactical Advisor remain at the scene pic.twitter.com/MsYrBNR0By — Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) June 10, 2020

“We were called at 3:17am by the fire service to a fire on Long Common in Claverley," said a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene and assessed one patient, a man, who was discharged at the scene.”