Nearly 40 firefighters tackle huge fire at home
Firefighters battled a severe blaze at a house near the Shropshire border during the early hours of this morning – dramatic pictures at the time show the scale of the huge fire which ripped through a home.
Around seven crews, with nearly 40 firefighters from Staffordshire Fire & Rescue went to Long Common in Claverley at about 2.30am after the fire started at a two-storey house and spread to a caravan outside.
Firefighters have said nobody was inside the property when the blaze broke out – and Staffordshire Police officers confirmed they are helping determine the cause.
Crews are still there this morning making the scene safe – the house was still alight at 7am.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene at just after 3.15am where they assessed a man, but he was discharged from their care at the scene.
“We were called at 3:17am by the fire service to a fire on Long Common in Claverley," said a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman.
"We sent one ambulance to the scene and assessed one patient, a man, who was discharged at the scene.”
