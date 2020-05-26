Webinar set to discuss plans for Tasley Garden Village near Bridgnorth

Taylor Wimpey is inviting residents to join its online seminar via Zoom at 1pm on Wednesday to discuss further information about its development in Tasley.

The webinar will go over the housing company's scheme to build 1,050 homes and a business site of at least 16 hectares on land south of the A458 and west of the B4364 Ludlow Road.

A question and answer session will take place and more information is expected to be released about the development, which also includes plans to build an additional primary school, sports pitches, a community centre and create a country park.

Under the plans, a further 38 hectares of land would be earmarked for development post 2038.

The project is being promoted as part of Shropshire Council's Local Plan Review, and would be instead of the Stanmore Consortium's garden village proposal to build 850 homes and a 28-hectare business site on green belt land in Stanmore up until 2036, and 650 more homes post 2036.

Feedback

Given the proximity to High Town, Taylor Wimpey said its Tasley Garden Village "presents a suitable and sustainable development opportunity that avoids the need to release green belt land for development at Stanmore", while the Stanmore Consortium said it "remains confident" its development remains the preferred option.

An online public consultation on Taylor Wimpey's development is under way and will run until Wednesday, June 3.

Advertising

The consultation aims to give residents, businesses, community groups and other interested parties the chance to share their feedback about the land being promoted with the Taylor Wimpey project team. The comments received aim to help shape the future promotion of the site through the Local Plan Review process.

The plans to build on greenbelt land in Stanmore have been met with fierce opposition from campaigners, who said the development would not be sustainable for the area.

Concern has also been raised by residents over the thoroughness of Taylor Wimpey's consultation process, with it taking place throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Shropshire Council will make its decision on whether to rubber stamp plans in Tasley or Stanmore at a cabinet meeting on July 6.

To register for the online webinar, visit taylorwimpey.co.uk/proposed-developments/england/shropshire/bridgnorth/tasley-garden

Comments on the development can be submitted via the 'Have Your Say' button on Taylor Wimpey's website or by emailing tasleygarden@taylorwimpey-pr.co.uk