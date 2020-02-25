Menu

Shropshire bridge rebuild delayed by floods

By Aimee Jones | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

The construction of a new bridge in the south of the county has been delayed by flooding.

Winterburn Bridge, near Neenton, will be closed for up to 20 weeks from March 9 - a week later than planned.

It collapsed in 2007 and the remains of the bridge were removed and a temporary piped culvert was installed to enable the road to be reopened to traffic.

The site is set to be excavated next month and the bridge will be rebuilt.

Due to the nature of the work, a full road closure and diversion route will be in place for the duration of the build.

Traffic will be diverted via Oldfield, Neenton and Wrickton.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”

Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will be maintained with a temporary footbridge.

The bridge carries an unclassified road over the Winterburn Brook, from Overton junction to The Baytree junction near Neenton.

The construction work will be undertaken by Freyssinet UK, and supervised by the Shropshire Council's term consultant WSP.

Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
