Bridgnorth marathon runner to raise money for disabled children's charity

Jessica Beasley aims to complete the London Marathon in aid of Caudwell Children, the Staffordshire-based charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families.

The 27-year-old made the decision after a friend recommended that she register a charity place having failed to have her ballot accepted for the event six years in a row.

She said: "My friend told me about Caudwell Children’s charity places and said they were a good cause to run for.

“I visited their website and when I found that they help disabled children to reach their full potential by providing them with specialist equipment, like powered wheelchairs, car seats, buggies and sports equipment, I knew that I had to have one of their places.”

The former Wolverhampton Grammar School pupil, now a business development manager at her family business Tile Choice Limited, said the event poses a challenge as she was never sporty growing up.

"Obviously, I had to do PE but I really suffered in the classes as I didn’t like sport at all," she said.

“But I started cycling a number of years ago, which I really enjoyed, and this led to me getting into triathlons.”

The confidence that Jessica gained through cycling and running resulted in her completing the Copenhagen Ironman, an event that included a 2.3-mile swim, 111.8-mile cycle ride and 42.2-mile run.

Advertising

Last year she completed the Chicago Marathon in a time of 4 hours and 23 seconds and said she's determined to run the London Marathon in under four hours.

In preparation for the event Jessica is running four or five times a week, completing a 14-mile circuit at weekends and a 10-mile circuit at other times.

Determined to smash her £2,500 fundraising target, she has devised a number of sponsorship opportunities including a charity bootcamp, spinathon, cake sale, raffle and a sweepstake on her marathon time.

"The raffle is fantastic and I’ve had wonderful support from a number of businesses including Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, who’ve donated the first Prize,” she added.

Advertising

“They’ve given me four tickets to the opening night of Billionaire Boy by David Walliams on September 23.

“The tickets also include seats in the Dress Circle, and access to the Churchill Private Booth for some complimentary treats before the show.”

A graduate in business management and marketing from the University of Worcester, Jessica said she has a number of anxieties ahead of the race on April 26.

She said: “Having completed one marathon I’m now putting extra pressure on myself to beat my previous time and I’m continuing to push myself.

“I pulled a hamstring 18 months ago and whilst I’m over it now there is still a nagging doubt that I may injure it again.

“But I’ve learnt to do more recovery work and I’m doing more stretching ahead of my runs, but I’m still getting to know the sport and I’m learning from my mistakes."

It's been a succession of early starts to complete her training, which begins at 5am everyday.

"I like running at this time as I can get it done before work and then it sets me up for the day, although my partners not so keen when I get him up to join me," she said.

"I have to be extremely disciplined as sometimes it’s difficult to be motivated. But then I remember who I’m running for and there is nothing more motivational than that.

“I can choose to go out and run but there are so many children who would love to do it but simply can’t, they are physically unable to.”

Mark Bushell, from Caudwell Children, is urging residents to support the lung-busting effort.

He said: “The money that Jessica raises will also help Caudwell Children to provide funding for a number of therapies and treatments, together with short break activity days and in hospital and in home support.

“Our services are not available through statutory measures so it’s vital that the public support our fundraising efforts in order that we continue to fill the gap in provision for disabled children.”

To support the cause, visit justgiving.com/jessrunsldn. Donations of £5 will receive entry into the raffle.