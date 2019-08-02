‘Eyesore’ Bridgnorth pub to be bulldozed for homes

The Cape of Good Hope in Billingsley, Bridgnorth, will be knocked down and replaced by two pairs of semi-detached homes and one detached property.

The plans were granted by Shropshire Council this week. Sara Jones, planning case officer, said: “The property is a detached building which has been significantly extended over the years. The main building is two storey in height with painted, rendered walls beneath a pitched tiled roof.

“Attached to the main building are single storey pitched and flat-roofed additions.

“In 2014 the pub closed and was marketed through various agents for sale. It was also put forward for several auctions in 2015, and was eventually purchased by the current owner, who it is understood purchased it in October of that year for £145,000. It is also understood that the site has been marketed in 2016 with no significant interest.”

The plans were opposed by Billingsley Parish Council, which said: “The former public house on the site closed some years ago and is now falling into a state of dereliction constituting an eyesore and also a risk to public safety.

“The parish council earnestly wish to see the physical improvement of the site and would encourage suitable proposals which achieve this within the constraints of planning policy.

“In the event that the proposal was for affordable housing the reduction of numbers of dwellings from six to five is considered to be merely ‘tinkering round the edges’.

“The proposals still present very poor urban design and do not relate adequately to the adjoining development.

“The car parking provision is inadequate by virtue of limited visitors parking and by locating the parking in courts rather than within the plot curtilage.”

“This could still lead to conflict and congestion presenting possible access problems for emergency and service vehicles, and could potentially lead to obstructive parking on adjacent roads.

“Additionally it is considered that the additional dwellings could further exacerbate the existing pressures on capacity for the local sewage system which is already overloaded and inadequate for the existing housing which it serves.”

But granting permission, Ms Jones said: “The prospects of the site re-opening as a public house/restaurant are considered to be very remote.

“The site is already falling into further disrepair and the restoration costs associated with use for another purpose is likely to require a relatively high end value use which residential redevelopment would provide.

“The proposed dwellings would not detract from the visual amenities of the area, would not unduly harm neighbour amenity and would not be detrimental to highway safety.”