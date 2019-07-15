Grant boosts Bridgnorth scheme that reaches out to troubled youngsters

Doctors from Bridgnorth Medical Practice submitted the project, The Bridge Youth Centre, for a healthy communities grant from Assura, a specialist property company which looks after the medical centre building.

Practices working in the company's 550 buildings around the country were invited to put forward schemes that made a difference to the health of their patients.

John Prockter, of The Bridge, said: "We are thrilled to have received this grant, the money will be used partially for our Summer Nights events as well as going towards the continuous bettering of The Bridge Youth Centre.

"For the past year, we’ve worked notably with our local GP creating an interactive and relevant teenagers' board at the doctor’s office. The Bridge is presently open every Friday and Tuesday night, we're seeking to make a real, lasting difference in the lives of local young people, helping them to overcome issues with alcohol, relationships, anger, identity and family.”

Insight

The scheme aims to help young people become secure, successful, proactive and independent, focusing on a range of issues from alcohol abuse to anxiety.

Jonathan Murphy, CEO of Assura, said: “This is an invaluable insight from GPs about the community projects which make the biggest difference to health for their patients, and we’re absolutely delighted to support them through our buildings.”

A spokesperson from Bridgnorth Health Centre, added: "The Bridge Youth Centre unites young people with our community encouraging them to give back however they can, and many older people have become young volunteers, either at The Bridge or at other youth centres in the Bridgnorth area.

"The Bridge reaches its aim year after year, through an ever-evolving range of events.”