Tributes hail legacy of top rose grower David Austin

Mr Austin's funeral was held last week, after the award-winning horticulturalist died on December 18.

The company set up an email address, rememberingmra@davidaustinroses.com, for people to send their memories and condolences.

Paul Constantine, a spokesman for the company, said: "We’ve been truly moved by the overwhelming number of kind messages we’ve received."

In the time since he died, hundreds of people have continued to share their support for the company on social media.

Among them was Philip Walkley, who said: "More than anyone he gave Australian gardeners a chance to enjoy a little of old Blighty in their back yards.

"His legacy will bloom long after we are all gone."

Peter Partell said: "What a wonderful and lasting legacy he leaves. We are all so very grateful."

Impact

John Harding said: "I've been looking through my rose photos from the past three years. With one exception, they are all David Austin blooms, the Rolls Royce of roses in my book.

"It makes me realise what an enormous impact Mr. Austin had on British gardens. An amazing legacy of dazzling visual beauty combined with exquisite fragrances, by which to be admired and remembered."

The plant centre, rose gardens and offices at David Austin Roses in Albrighton were shut on Friday for the funeral.

Mr Austin died of natural causes at his home, surrounded by his family.

The company, which has 200 employees in the UK, remained open as usual over the Christmas break.

They said they may work on a special rose to commemorate his life, but that there were currently no plans.