'I've seen Molineux from most positions – heading up to the roof should complete the set!' - Wolves' legend John Richards prepares for daring abseil challenge

Important goals and assists, massive Molineux moments, contributing to so many special afternoons and nights.

He also later returned to see a different part of the stadium as Managing Director, is now a Club Vice-President and, along with several of his former team-mates, is a regular supporting Wolves Foundation projects such as Molineux Memories, for supporters with dementia and their carers.

But, has he ever seen Molineux from the very top, some 25 metres up, on the roof of the Billy Wright Stand?

No, he hasn’t. But that will all change this weekend. Because on Saturday, King John – as affectionally christened by the fanbase – will be traversing his way down from that very roof when he takes part in the Molineux Abseil, the Foundation’s latest fundraiser.

Legend John Richards

“Maybe it feels like a bit of an initiation ceremony for becoming a vice-president, but when I saw details of the Molineux Abseil, and even though I’m not the best with heights, I thought it would be a great opportunity to get involved,” Richards explains.

“I’ve seen Molineux from most positions, on the pitch and in the Stands, but heading up to the roof should probably just about complete the set!

“What’s most important is to see so many people coming together and supporting Wolves Foundation, who do such a fantastic job.

“Myself and many of the lads I played alongside at Wolves are always keen to try and attend and support the Foundation when we can, because of the influence of the projects that they deliver.

“At any football club, it is all about the relationship between the club, the players and the community, and the Foundation plays such a big role in that.”

Richards has been joined by many other former players in supporting a wide range of Foundation initiatives from Molineux Memories to the Molineux Sleepout, and Walking Football to the Golden Wolves club, those fellow club legends including the likes of Steve Daley, Geoff Palmer, Phil Parkes and Terry Wharton.

And several could well be watching him take his leap of faith from the top of the Billy Wright Stand alongside 71 other intrepid thrill-seekers, including close friend Kenny Hibbitt who will already be in the area for the Former Players’ Golf Day which takes place this Friday.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to John’s challenge – all of which will go directly to the Foundation – can do so via his fundraising page at wolvesfoundation.enthuse.com/pf/john-richards.