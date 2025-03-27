Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dozens of eager shoppers have lined up outside of the Boundary Outlet, on Bentley Mill Way, Walsall, at 9am this morning to mark the return of the M&S following a 10-year-long absence.

The grand return comes following more than two years of work by managing directors to return the outlet their venue, with outlet bosses saying it is 'fantastic' to welcome people back.

Jane Hibbert, Retail Director of the Boundary Outlet, said: "It's been fantastic so far. Everyone is really enjoying themselves and it looks fantastic.

"For more than two years we have worked to get M&S back to this outlet. It was a lot of hard work to get all of this ready.

"It's just fantastic to welcome everyone back."

Inside the brand new M&S Outlet store which has opened at Boundary Outlet, Walsall. Retail director Jane Hibbert.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -27/03/25A brand new M&S Outlet store opens at Boundary Outlet, Walsall.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -27/03/25A brand new M&S Outlet store opens at Boundary Outlet, Walsall.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -27/03/25A brand new M&S Outlet store opens at Boundary Outlet, Walsall.Generla manager Gavin Lewis and Ladieswear sales manager Amanda Joyce.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -27/03/25A brand new M&S Outlet store opens at Boundary Outlet, Walsall.Generla manager Gavin Lewis and Ladieswear sales manager Amanda Joyce.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -27/03/25A brand new M&S Outlet store opens at Boundary Outlet, Walsall.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -27/03/25A brand new M&S Outlet store opens at Boundary Outlet, Walsall.First customer Jaginder Kaur Rattan.

Boundary Outlet in Walsall

Walking around the store, the returned M&S Outlet now sits at the front of the building near the main entrance and features new store front signage as well as new tills and a fantastic rota of smiling staff members.

Jaginer Kaur-Rattan, of Walsall, who was the first shopper to pass through the doors of the new outlet, said she couldn't be happier that M&S has come back.

She said: "I've was waiting at the doors for about 20 minutes. But it's my day off, so I thought I'd treat myself with some morning shopping.

"It's great to have the M&S back in the town, It's really just what Walsall needs. We need more of these big-name brands here to help regenerate the town. I'll definitely be shopping here more now."

Today marks the soft launch of the venue, with a hard launch featuring more discounts due to take place on Thursday next week.