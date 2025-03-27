Watch: Inside M&S at Boundary Outlet which has returned to the West Midlands discount shopping centre for the first time in a decade
The doors have opened on a Walsall discount goods store marking the return of the M&S outlet to the area after a 10-year absence.
Dozens of eager shoppers have lined up outside of the Boundary Outlet, on Bentley Mill Way, Walsall, at 9am this morning to mark the return of the M&S following a 10-year-long absence.
The grand return comes following more than two years of work by managing directors to return the outlet their venue, with outlet bosses saying it is 'fantastic' to welcome people back.
Jane Hibbert, Retail Director of the Boundary Outlet, said: "It's been fantastic so far. Everyone is really enjoying themselves and it looks fantastic.
"For more than two years we have worked to get M&S back to this outlet. It was a lot of hard work to get all of this ready.
"It's just fantastic to welcome everyone back."
Walking around the store, the returned M&S Outlet now sits at the front of the building near the main entrance and features new store front signage as well as new tills and a fantastic rota of smiling staff members.
Jaginer Kaur-Rattan, of Walsall, who was the first shopper to pass through the doors of the new outlet, said she couldn't be happier that M&S has come back.
She said: "I've was waiting at the doors for about 20 minutes. But it's my day off, so I thought I'd treat myself with some morning shopping.
"It's great to have the M&S back in the town, It's really just what Walsall needs. We need more of these big-name brands here to help regenerate the town. I'll definitely be shopping here more now."
Today marks the soft launch of the venue, with a hard launch featuring more discounts due to take place on Thursday next week.