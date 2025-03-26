'We're very proud of the man he was becoming': Family's tribute to boy, 17, killed in crash near Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fatal crash happened on Offoxey Road in Tong, near Shifnal, on the night of Friday, March 14.

West Mercia Police confirmed that Jacob Holman, of Tettenhall in Wolverhampton, sadly died the following day in hospital.

Tributes have been paid to Jacob Holman, of Tettenhall in Wolverhampton. Photo: West Mercia Police

In a statement, his family said: “Jacob was amazing.

“Everyone who knew Jacob would say he was quite a shy person when you first met him, but once you knew him it was easy to see how loving and caring he was, and how funny.

“We are very proud of the man he was becoming.

“Jacob had a wonderful group of friends who have given us tremendous support during this difficult time. We are meeting friends of his we didn’t know he had, who are all telling us stories about how much of an incredible friend he was.

“Just after Christmas Jacob found himself a job at a local restaurant here in Tettenhall as a pot washer, before he was quickly given the opportunity to help with preparing some of the food.

“He was learning to make the starters and desserts, and he was so proud of his creations, taking photos and showing his friends. We believe he had found his calling in life.

“He would often cook for his friends when they came round to our home – I think it’s fair to say he was very domesticated and mature for his age.

“Jacob was the youngest of four growing up with three sisters, who were fearlessly protective of him, even though he was the prankster of the household and would spend his days winding them up at any opportunity.

“We live in a small community, and everyone knew Jacob.

“The local shop would always have a can of Monster and packet of strawberry laces waiting for him.

“Jacob enjoyed most food but his favourite was chicken wings, ensuring he had a regular visit to the local pub to enjoy a kilo of them to himself. This also allowed him to spend time with mum.

“Jacob truly was an amazing son, grandson, brother and friend and he will be missed by everyone who ever had the pleasure of knowing him.

“We are very comforted knowing he is with his dad now, who will be looking after him.”

Two other teenage boys, aged 17 and 18, also died in the crash. A third 17-year-old boy has life-changing injuries.

The family of 18-year-old Simon Evans, who sadly died at the scene of the crash, said he was "kind", "thoughtful", and "would do absolutely anything for his friends".

Simon Evans, 18. Photo: West Mercia Police

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554i of 14 March, 2025.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling through Bishops Wood and Brewood at around 11pm, as we believe the Audi travelled along Port Lane and Kiddemore Green Road ahead of the incident.

The families of those involved continue to ask that their privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time.

