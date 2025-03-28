Wolves fans share memories and tributes to legendary striker Bully as he gets ready to celebrate 60

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It's a big week for the record goal scorer for Wolverhampton Wanderers as Steve Bull celebrates his 60th birthday.

Bully's time at Wolves is the stuff of legend, with 306 goals and 13 England caps just some of the many highlights of his 13 years at the club.

From goals to win games against West Bromwich Albion to numerous hat-tricks celebrated with his iconic airplane celebration and from his debut goal for England against Scotland in 1989 as a Third Division player to scoring his 300th goal for the club in 1998, Steve Bull created a lot of memories.

Ahead of his 60th birthday on Friday, we've asked Express & Star readers for their favourite Steve Bull memories, a question which brought an impassioned response from loyal supporters, as well as even a few Baggies fans.

Robert Crump said: "Saw Bully play and score for the Albion a few times before Sargent Major Saunders kicked him out. Big mistake and I'm glad he had a successful career", while Spencer Varden described him as a "prodigy of West Bromwich Albion."

A number of fans fondly remembered his last minute goal to beat Birmingham City in 1996, as well as his goals against West Bromwich Albion and a very brave goal against Aston Villa.

Mick Lockley said: "When Bully scored the winner against Birmingham city in 95/96 and ran in front of the away fans."

Bullandmutch on the Express & Star website said: "Too many happy memories of Bully, but the one that sticks in my mind is the last minute winner v Blues to win 3-2.

Steve Bull of England drops to his knees to celebrate a goal on his debut against Scotland

"I lost a work colleague that morning and didn’t even want to go to the game for obvious reasons but glad I did.

"A lot will also cite the four goals at Newcastle, but my overall favourite is having got back to back promotions then going back to the Albion in 89 and Bully scoring a last minute winner.

"Scenes in the away end and I can even remember a male and female police officer hugging and celebrating together."

Geoff Williams said: "Scoring against the Baggies", while Shaun Morrow said: "The last minute goals against Baggies away and Blues at home, proper limbs".

Blade 46 on the Express & Star website said: "Bully get knocked out once against the Villa in a cup game when he equalised.

"The commentator said 'Brilliant! Brave and brilliant! He’s scored and I don’t think he knows anything about it'"

Other memories from fans went back to his four goals, including a nine-minute hat-trick against Newcastle United on New Years Day, 1990, plus some of his hat-trick achievements and other memorable goals.

Steve Wainwright said: Four goals at Newcastle in New Year’s Day, a hat-trick at Grimsby, all the goals against the baggies, to name but a few." while Paul Sheridan said: "Albion 1 Wolves 2, with a late winner, and Newcastle 1 Bully 4, all offside according to the Magpies' VHS video."

Steve Harper said: "Scoring four goals against Newcastle away" while Ade Isherwood said: "His hat-trick at Derby" and George Williams said: "All those hat-tricks of course, but four goals at Newcastle was super special. Newcastle 1-4 Steve Bull."

Steve Bull scored 306 goals for Wolves between 1986 and 1999, including 18 hat-tricks

Rustcole on the Express & Star website said: "Obvious, but New Years day 1990 was an incredible, special day and probably the highlight as a football fan.

"Flying there, the atmosphere amongst the fans and to top it all off with Bullys four goal second half blitz. Just amazing.

"A season ticket holder from 87 to 95, it was a joy, honour and a privilege to witness the legend."

Other fans looked at him as a footballer and praised him for his achievements, especially for England.

Jack Smith said: "Not an Albion or a Wolves fan so no dog in the fight, but objectively speaking Bully was an excellent striker and prolific goalscorer.

"The fact he was an England regular whilst playing outside English footballs top tier is testament to how good he was in his prime."

On the Express & Star website, LIQ said: "Back to back 50’s, England debut and the Steve Bull videos from the club shop with the worst production values, but I watched them 50x times. Legend."

Steve Bull celebrates his 200th goal for Wolves against Southend

Pragwolf said: "For me, his goals for England. I was so proud of his goal against Scotland, and of his brace against Czechoslovakia.

"Czech friends at the time knew of Wolverhampton only through Steve Bull. He kept our city on the map."

Rob Potts said: "Lots of great memories, two late winners against WBA, Newcastle away (four goals), that late winner against Blues; but for me it was that Goal against Scotland.

"I was watching with my brother, a Forest fan, and he was moaning when Bobby Robson bought Bully on and left Nigel Clough on the bench.

"I exploded when the goal went in. Never felt as Proud to be a Wolves fan, considering where we had come back from after Chorley etc."

Truth on the Express & Star website said: "Mine is his winner at Man City when we won 1-0 , purely because a mate of mine got the assist for it , Dennis Pearce .

"He still insists to this day that it was a great through ball he played but, if you're reading Den, now is the time to open up and tell the truth and say 'I booted it as far as I could and I even shanked that'.

"The late winner at the Hawthorns has to be my fave Bully moment as I don't think I have ever been in an atmosphere like it before or since."

Steve Bull celebrates the Third Division league win with then-Wolves manager Graham Turner

Outside of his Wolves and England playing days, a lot of comments just spoke about Steve Bull the person, with many fans keen to talk about his kindness and always having time for people.

Ray Elwell said: "Other than his goals, I ałways wanted to meet Bully and i did in his fourth year with Wolves.

"On going to Newbury Lane in Oldbury to watch my son training with the then-Sandwell Borough FC, I was reading a copy of Express & Star about Bully's goal records when a car pulled aside of me to ask where Oldbury Unitedʼs ground was.

"I couldn't believe it, there was my second Molineux hero right in front of me, the man himself I was so excited, it made my day and I've met him since many times.

"I once gave him a colour photo of him playing v Poland. Looking forward to meeting him again at Wulfrun Hall in May for his 60th birthday.

"Legend and a very nice guy who is so down to earth and genuine."

Carol Winmill said: "I was lucky enough to meet Bully when he visited the school I worked at when it officially opened.

"He came into the classroom during a science lesson where we were doing an experiment with chocolate.

"I remember him saying that he'd never done anything like it when he was at school. Happy 60th birthday."

Esteban James Shenton said: "Taking my Secondary school mate from Worcester to mid-week games and throwing him around the Southbank when the Bull scored, then back to Worcester for 9am for lessons."

Mark Payton said: "My late Dad became good friends with Bully when my Dad used to run a working men’s club Woodcross.

"He used to come there and watch the boxing shows and we gifted him a crystal vase to celebrate his call up to the England 1990 World Cup squad and I was there at his England debut when he scored against Scotland.

"Great memories to a true Wolves Legend."

Steve Bull scored four goals for England in 13 games, including this goal against Tunisia in 1990

Alan Winmill said: "Simply the best, have a great day Bully", while Andrew P Cundy said: "Brilliant player" and Aubrey Colley said: "Happy birthday Steve, have a fantastic day mate."

James Furber said: "Playing football with him and about 20 others over Jubilee Park in Tipton, plus him scoring against the Albion and Scotland."

Chris H said on the Express & Star website: "I remember a Third Division game, Wolves 5 Fulham 2 and Bully scored a hat trick, the third was very special.

"His parents were sitting right in front of us and were very proud of their son. All folks around treated them like royalty."

Chris H said: "Signing the programme for my son before scoring a couple against Port Vale.

"My then-10 year old was following his mates and supporting Derby County, but came along with me to Molineux on occasions.

"I had to renew my supporter card at the old main office, when Bully appeared at the door from the dressing room.

"I rushed across with my son and asked Bully if he would sign the programme, which had his picture on the front. Bully duly obliged.

"That Saturday night, my son came down from his bed room, during Match of the Day and said on Monday he was going down to Woolworths and buy a frame for the programme. He then said from now on I am going to be a Wolves fan.

"He still is and we had joint season tickets for years.

"It doesn't get much better than that, but living in Derbyshire, the hat track at the old Baseball Ground was pretty good, as well.

"Thanks Steve for the memories and for helping the club restore its pride from the Bhatti shambles."

Topwolf on the Express & Star website said: "Unfortunately, I only managed to catch the end of Bully's career, but I remember one of my first games was a league cup game against Barnet I think it was, and we won 5-0.

"Bully will have had many bigger moments in his career than that game, but for myself going to the ground and seeing Bull and Keane up front together with their skill and power, was a joy to watch and the defence couldn't handle them, as was probably expected by the majority of the crowd that night, but as a young kid I was none the wiser of the difference in size of the clubs."

Steve Bull was a member of England's Italia 90 squad, playing in several of the games, including the Round of 16 game against Belgium

Madeinwolverhampton on the Express & Star website said: "He was a shining beacon of hope for us in some dark times for sure.

"His goals at Newcastle on New Year’s Day 1990, the goal against Scotland that came over his shoulder, the pride of one our lads being picked for England while we were in the Third Division, so many things to remember, such was his impact.

"Cheers, Steve and happy birthday, mate."

Solentwolves on the Express & Star website said: "It's probably my age, I turned 84 recently, but I enjoyed my football more in those days when Bully was playing than I seem to today, whichever league we were in.

"As a STH (then), I loved Bully's swashbuckling play as you always felt something special was going to happen when he charged forward and it usually did.

"I just have so many great memories of him; he was indeed a special player."

Whereyowbin on the Express & Star website said: "Got to be his last minute winner at Albion, sparking scenes of immense bedlam.

"That was when ordinary lads could get away tickets.

"Also, his overhead kick against Chester that was never televised, or his long range piledrivers v Hereford and Bolton.

"Or scoring four against Preston and Port Vale in consecutive games, or how about his long range chip at Norwich."