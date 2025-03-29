Motorists diverted after car overturns on M54 near Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The two-vehicle crash happened eastbound shortly before midday on Saturday (March 29), resulting in the closure of the carriageway between Junction 1 at Featherstone and the M6 at Junction 10A at Essington.

National Highways said the motorway had been fully closed to allow Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews access to the scene. A diversion route is also in place to surrounding roads and drivers are advised to follow the signs carrying the 'solid diamond' symbol.

It is the second major crash on the region's motorway network today. Traffic is also being diverted from the M6 after a lorry crashed at about 7.45am between Junctions 10 and 10A northbound resulting in congestion in the Walsall area.

Diversion route: