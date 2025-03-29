Motorists diverted after car overturns on M54 near Wolverhampton
Emergency crews have rushed to the M54 motorway after a car came to rest on its roof after a collision.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The two-vehicle crash happened eastbound shortly before midday on Saturday (March 29), resulting in the closure of the carriageway between Junction 1 at Featherstone and the M6 at Junction 10A at Essington.
National Highways said the motorway had been fully closed to allow Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews access to the scene. A diversion route is also in place to surrounding roads and drivers are advised to follow the signs carrying the 'solid diamond' symbol.
It is the second major crash on the region's motorway network today. Traffic is also being diverted from the M6 after a lorry crashed at about 7.45am between Junctions 10 and 10A northbound resulting in congestion in the Walsall area.
Diversion route:
Exit the M54 at J1 at Featherstone and take the exit onto the M54 westbound towards Telford
Continue on the M54 to J2 at Wolverhampton
Exit M54 at J2 westbound and take the first exit onto the A449 southbound
Continue on A449 southbound to Wolverhampton Ring Road
At Stafford Street junction turn left onto Wolverhampton Ring Road east A4150
Continue on the Wolverhampton Ring Road to Horseley Fields junction
At Horseley Fields junction turn left onto Horseley fields eastbound signed A454 towards Walsall
Continue on the A454 eastbound and southbound to the A454/A463 interchange via the Keyway Island, Willenhall
At the A454/A463 roundabout turn left onto the interchange entry slip road and continue on the A454 by merging with traffic on the A463, northbound.
Continue on the A454 northbound and eastbound to the A454/M6 at junction 10, Walsall take the third exit to the M6.