Hednesford double murder: Ambulance service tribute to young paramedic found by colleagues

The bodies of West Midlands Ambulance Service worker Daniel Duffield, aged 24, and Lauren Evans aged 22, were found at an address in Alpine Drive in Hednesford, in Staffordshire, on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Duffield was based at the trust's Willenhall Hub situated in Ashmore Lake Way where his colleagues are being given specialist support.

The trust's Willenhall senior operations manager Richard Barratt, said: “Daniel Duffield was a well-known member of staff and always keen to help and support his colleagues. His death, at such a young age is a great tragedy.