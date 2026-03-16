Celebrations as law firm named region's Conveyancing Firm of the Year at national awards ceremony

The award recognises excellence in residential conveyancing and highlights the achievements of firms delivering outstanding legal services to homebuyers and sellers across the region.

The award-winning conveyancing team at Talbots Law

Talbots Law’s property team supports tens of thousands of people each year with buying and selling homes across England and Wales, combining legal expertise with a proactive and client-focused approach to managing transactions.

The judges praised firms demonstrating high standards of service, innovation and commitment to improving the conveyancing experience for clients.

Employee-owned Talbots Law has now won this award for the second year in a row, as well as being named a finalist for the national New Build Conveyancing Team of the Year award.

The award specifically recognises the firm’s conveyancing specialists, but Talbots Law has said the achievement reflects the collective effort of colleagues across the business.

Delivering a successful property transaction relies on collaboration between legal teams and support functions, alongside a strong culture focused on service, efficiency and client care.

Talbots Law was also shortlisted in the Collaboration of the Year category for its work with legal technology company Orbital.

The collaboration focuses on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to review leases and generate clear insights for legal professionals, helping to streamline elements of the legal process while maintaining high levels of accuracy.

The shortlisting highlights the firm’s commitment to embracing innovation and exploring new ways to enhance the legal services it provides to clients.

CEO Dave Hodgetts said: “This is a testament to the quality and dedication of our team, both in our property department and across all of our support functions that make the work possible.

"It is a privilege to see their dedication rewarded on the national stage and I’d like to say a huge well done to each and every one of them.”

Talbots Law is one of the largest property law providers in the region, supporting more than 40,000 people every year with buying and selling homes across England and Wales.