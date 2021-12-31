Notification Settings

Take care when flying drones RAF base warns

By Sue Austin

RAF Shawbury is warning people who were given drones for Christmas are being warned about the laws surrounding the flying of them.

Officers from the RAF base are urging owners of drones to follow the Civil Aviation Authority Drone and Model Aircraft Code.

A spokesman said: "There are a great piece of technology but we need to share the air safely and responsibly by following the code.

"For instance it says 'always look and listen out for other aircraft that may be flying below 400 feet such as air ambulances, police helicopters and low-flying military aircraft'.

"Helicopters from No 1 Flying Training School based at RAF Shawbury routinely fly down to 100 feet in Shropshire and surrounding areas, well below the 400 foot maximum for drones.

"Help us to stay safe by being extra vigilant when flying in Shropshire and surrounding areas and if you can, bring a friend or family member to keep a lookout."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

