Wem Town Hall announces departure of valued team member

Rose Horner has been an integral part of the Wem Town Hall team for some 15 years, bringing creativity, professionalism, and a deep commitment to the venue’s mission. During her time here, she played an important role in developing and implementing inclusive projects and ensuring that Wem Town Hall offered a wide-ranging programme of arts events and activities for the local community and visitors from farther afield.

Rose Horner setting up film for Rural Remix 11th July 2025. Photo: Jayne Murray Photography

Chair of the Board of Trustees, John Dinsdale, said: "This is a deeply difficult time for the venue, and it is never easy to say goodbye to someone who has contributed so much. Rose leaves with our sincere gratitude and respect for her work and the positive impact she has had on our community. We wish her all the very best for the future."

The restructure is part of a wider effort by Wem Town Hall Community Trust to safeguard its long-term sustainability, while continuing to serve the local community with high-quality arts and cultural programming.