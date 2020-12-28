Forecast for more snow sees trains cancelled

Snow hit the railway, which runs between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster this morning and more light snow is forecast for tomorrow.

This afternoon the trust which runs the heritage operation announced that all Tuesday trains would be cancelled.

It is the latest blow for the SVR which had to close because of coronavirus restrictions in the first half of the year.

A spokesman said this afternoon: "Because of the adverse overnight weather forecast, we are reluctantly cancelling all services tomorrow. Our first priority must be the safety of our passengers and staff.