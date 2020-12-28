Forecast for more snow sees trains cancelled

By Sue AustinLocal HubsPublished: Last Updated:

The Severn Valley Railway has cancelled all its trains tomorrow because of the weather.

Snow hit the railway, which runs between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster this morning and more light snow is forecast for tomorrow.

This afternoon the trust which runs the heritage operation announced that all Tuesday trains would be cancelled.

It is the latest blow for the SVR which had to close because of coronavirus restrictions in the first half of the year.

A spokesman said this afternoon: "Because of the adverse overnight weather forecast, we are reluctantly cancelling all services tomorrow. Our first priority must be the safety of our passengers and staff.

"We are very sorry for any disappointment, and will offer customers either an alternative date or a refund."

Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News