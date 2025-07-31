Shrewsbury businesses invited for free 'pint after work' at September pub event

Organisers say town professionals are welcome to join the ‘Pint After Work’ get-together at the White Horse pub, on Wenlock Road, Shrewsbury, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on Thursday, September 18.

Organised by BCRS Business Loans as part of its drive to support the business community, organisers say attendees can connect and expand their business network over a free drink.

The Pint After Work event provides attendees with an opportunity to network and build professional relationships in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, with gatherings held throughout the year.

The White Horse pub in Shrewsbury

Dave Malpass, Senior Business Development Manager, said: “We are back at the White Horse pub in Shrewsbury following the success of our last event in June.

“The event is a great opportunity for companies to share experiences and make new introductions. The BCRS team look forward to welcoming you to the White Horse.”

Businesses can register online for the event via ticketing firm EventBrite.