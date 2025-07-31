The long-running Shrewsbury Steam Rally is one of the county's biggest summer events, taking place at Onslow Park on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Organisers have offered a sneak peek of one of the exhibits as preparations continue for the event, which is held over the August Bank Holiday, on August 24 and 25.

The 1935 Bristol Showman's Bus which will be coming to the 2025 Shrewsbury Steam Rally

Ahead of the event Simon Harris and Kevin Scrivens have spoken of their excitement at the opportunity to take their superbly restored and well-loved 1935 Bristol Showman's Bus to the County of Salop Steam Engine Society event.

The bus, registration BHW 432, is fitted with a 240amp dynamo, accommodation and packing for equipment.

Simon Harris and Kevin Scrivens with their 1935 Bristol Showman's Bus

It is the last survivor of its type, and is sure to prove a popular exhibit at the family-friendly two-day event.

Shrewsbury Steam Rally is ‘Shropshire’s largest steam and vintage vehicle rally’ and is considered to be one of the best in the UK – and this year will include a special exhibition focussed on buses.