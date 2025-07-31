100 new homes on the way to Wem as plans approved

Persimmon Homes West Midlands, Northern Trust Limited, and the Harrison family jointly submitted a reserved matters application for the development on land west of Lowe Hill Road after their outline plans got the green light following an appeal.

Shropshire Council refused the original application in June 2020 due to landscape and visual harm issues, as well as harm to local biodiversity. However, planning inspector Martin Chandler said that, in support of the appeal, evidence was provided to overcome those matters.

“The council, as well as other interested parties, have had the opportunity to fully appraise this information, and in preparation for the planned hearing, the agreed Statement of Common Ground confirmed that the council no longer wanted to rely on the first refusal reason,” said Mr Chandler, who granted permission for the outline plans in January 2022.

However, speaking last December, Wem Town Council said it still had “serious concerns” about the proposed single access into and out of the site due to its proximity to the entrance to Thomas Adams School and the junction with Pyms Road.

“The increased number of vehicles entering and leaving the development will cause significant traffic issues in the town,” said Wem Town Council clerk Penny O’Hagan.

“It is the council’s aspiration to extend the route of the current town bus to include new housing developments in the town which would reduce residents’ reliance on vehicles for shorter journeys within the town itself.

“Therefore, the proposed road layout within the development should be designed in such a way as to provide for a potential bus route along with sufficient space for associated public transport infrastructure to facilitate any future expansion of the bus network in the town.”

Plans have been approved for 100 homes to be built off Lowe Hill Road in Wem. Picture: Persimmon Homes

Ms O’Hagan added that the council is also concerned about the design of the proposed play area on the development, with wooden play equipment being “uninspiring”.

The parish council said it also shared concerns about the proposed single access into and out of the site. John Davison, meanwhile, said that should planning permission be granted, there should be a condition that a minimum of 100 swift nest bricks be installed to enhance biodiversity.

In March, Joshua Parnham, planner at Persmimon Homes West Midlands, responded to the concerns.

On the access route, he said: “This single access point has been formally approved under the outline planning consent for the scheme.

“The approved access detail makes provisions for the delivery of a raised table on Lowe Hill Road to reduce vehicle speeds and facilitate pedestrian movement.

“The existing ‘school keep clear’ markings along Lowe Hill Road are also to be repainted as part of the residential schemes access infrastructure works.

“A bus route shall not be provided as part of the residential scheme proposed with this provision having not been established as a requirement under the outline consent or through the S106 agreement.

“Furthermore, this has not been previously requested by the highways authority during the outline application consultation process.”

He added that the group was speaking with Shropshire Council advisors to agree a design for the play area. However, the town council said it stood by its position, saying any play equipment should be in line with most of the others in the town and of steel construction, installed on a rubberised wet pour safety surface.

There were no objections from any of the technical consultees though, which led to planning officer Jane Preece granting the proposal.

“The reserved matters relating to access, layout, scale, appearance, and landscaping have been satisfactorily addressed, with consultee concerns resolved through iterative design improvements,” she said.

“Some concerns remain regarding the clustering and visual distinction of affordable housing units, but the revised layout represents an acceptable compromise.

“As revised and with appropriate planning conditions of approval in place, the proposal is therefore considered to represent an acceptably designed and policy-compliant scheme that will deliver a significant contribution to the housing supply in Wem in accordance with the outline planning permission and relevant development plan policies.”