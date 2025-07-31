'We want to be number one!' Telford indian restaurant Yahak aiming for top rating under new owner

Owner Jilu Miah took over the former Raj Indian Restaurant in St Georges in September 2024, and has now re-opened the business as the Yahak Indian Cuisine following months of refurbishment works.

The restaurant is based in the former Barley Mow pub in on Gower Street, which closed in 2013 before re-opening as the Spice of India restaurant in 2014.

Since Mr Miah took over the business last year, he says a steady programme of improvements to the premises has been carried out, with a full refurbishment of the kitchen area, under the eye of new chef Mohammed Uddin.

Yahak, which is under new ownership. Chef Mohammed Uddin (left) is pictured with owner Jilu Miah

The new business has just received an interim four-star rating from the food standards agency, with the restaurant aiming for top marks when inspectors return in the next few months.

Mr Miah purchased the business last year having previously been involved in the restaurant trade, but this is his first time as a sole owner.

"We're very pleased with the four-star rating and hopefully they'll be back soon for a five-star review," he said. "Four stars isn't good enough - we want to be number one all the time!

"I took over nearly a year ago and since then we've been improving the premises slowly and turning round the reputation in the local area. Everything has changed, the whole thing has changed and we're just trying to get the word out.

"We're getting customers from Lawley and Newport, sometimes from Shifnal as well as the regulars from St Georges, so I think it's working."