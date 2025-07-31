Wolverhampton developer snaps up housing site near Bridgnorth - with work set to begin in autumn

Property developer and investor Westbeech Group snapped up a 0.4-acre site in Vicarage Close, Highley - around seven miles south of Bridgnorth - in an off-market deal this week.

Full planning permission was granted by Shropshire Council for two bungalows and a detached property for the site in 2023, with final details approved in April this year.

Work on the scheme is scheduled to start in autumn 2025 with completion in summer 2026.

A computer-generated artist's impression of a new housing development planned for Highley near Bridgnorth. Image: Westbeech Group

The Highley site is the 11th project Westbeech Group has undertaken across Shropshire and Staffordshire, with the company currently selling the last two of five four- and five-bedroom executive homes in a gated community at The Stamp Works in Bridgnorth.

Ian Houghton, managing director of Westbeech Group, said: “This is an excellent site in a secluded spot but close to Highley Medical & Recreation Centre, with open fields and countryside just 200 yards away.

“As well as a home for executives looking for a peaceful location, we believe it will also appeal to downsizers seeking peace and quiet.”

Paul Reed at Talbots Law in Stourbridge acted for the vendor PK Properties and Investments Ltd, and Westbeech Group was advised by David Grove at law firm FBC Manby Bowdler in Wolverhampton.

The site was sold by Peter James Property in Tettenhall.

Westbeech focuses on developing sites from one property to 20 houses across Shropshire and Staffordshire, including a current project to bring to the market an 11,000-sq-ft residential property in Pattingham.

As well as its luxury house building division, Westbeech Group owns upwards of 300,000 sq ft of commercial space across the Black Country and Birmingham and also acquires sites for new buildings.