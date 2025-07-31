Car smashes into wall in Shifnal - police issue mobile phone warning to drivers

West Mercia Police officers were called to Shifnal following a single-vehicle crash at around 7.10pm yesterday (July 30).

A white Peugeot had crashed into a wall and a lamp post in Park Street.

A photograph shared by police showed the heavily-damaged vehicle which had smashed into a low brick wall just outside the front of a home.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers attended a single-vehicle collision on Park Street in Shifnal around 7.10pm yesterday, after a car collided with a wall.

"No-one was injured during the incident and no arrests were made."

Police officers in Shifnal took to social media to condemn the actions of passing drivers using their mobile phones.

"While attending a road traffic collision this evening, officers witnessed several drivers treating their phones like co-pilots. Spoiler: they're not," said a spokesperson for Shifnal and Albrighton Police.

"The details have been taken and the drivers will be contacted."