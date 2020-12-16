School bus operators to be given PPE packs

Bus drivers to get PPE

The 17 transport companies operate 140 school transport routes around the Shropshire Council area.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services, said: “As we near the end of the autumn term 2020, we want to say a big thank you for the efforts and support of our school transport operators, in transporting pupils to and from school in what have been exceptional and difficult circumstances. This is much appreciated by parents, schools and by the council.

“In the coming days we’ll be sending PPE packs to school bus operators, with the offer of providing further additional assistance in the future if needed.

“Our message to our school, pupils and parents is that the council and our transport operators will continue to do whatever is needed to get our children to and from school as the Covid emergency continues.”