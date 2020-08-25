Storm Francis takes hold

The storm, unusual for August, has also led to the flood alerts on rivers in Shropshire after heavy rain fell overnight in Wales.

The Environment Agency has posted flood alerts for the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence and for the Upper Teme.

In Bucknell, affected by flooding during Storm Ellen, there are reports that a shop window has been smashed by the force of water thrown up from vehicles drive through the floods while in Wem a tree has come down blocking Lowe Hill Road.