Yellow weather warning for ice issued across Shropshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice from 9pm today until 10am tomorrow.

The worst of the weather is expected to develop overnight and residents are being reminded there is an increased risk of injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Icy patches are expected to appear on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

In South Shropshire, Ludlow and Cleobury Mortimer are included in the warning, which extends up through Bridgnorth, Broseley and into Telford.

The temperature in Newport is also set to drop as the warning extends up as far as east of Whitchurch.