Watch: Funny moment 'Borat' cheers on Commonwealth Games time trial cyclist in Sedgley

A member of the crowd filmed the hilarious moment on Catholic Lane.

A funny video, filmed by a member of the crowd, shows the man dressed in a tight green mankini running alongside a cyclist on the road.

The Black Country was packed full of people yesterday as they lined the streets to watch the Birmingham 2022 time trial event, including on Catholic Road in Sedgley.

At around 2:30pm, spectators could be heard laughing and cheering, although some looked a bit baffled, as the man dressed as Sacha Baron Cohen's character Borat made a comical appearance.

With a wig and a green mankini he revealed a little too much, which is why we've blurred the footage, but it was all in good spirits as he very much seemed to be enjoying himself.

The time trial was a magnificent event for the region, with the streets of Wolverhampton, Dudley and South Staffordshire lined with people roaring their approval for cyclists from around the world.