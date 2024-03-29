Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Three weeks to the day after a major landslip closed the train line between Wellington and Oakengates stations, Shropshire's rail network is back on track.

Approximately 5,000 tonnes of material slipped beneath a 50-metre section of the railway close to Hadley Road after persistent heavy rainfall over the winter months weakened the earthwork beneath it.

After the first week of work, Network Rail staff said that it was among the biggest they'd ever had on the central route. They explained that, usually, a massive project like this would take two to three years of planning, with eight to ten weeks on site.

But working "around the clock" for three weeks, the team has shored up the 15-metre tall, 160-year-old embankment with over 16,000 tonnes of stone.

A full timetable resumed on Friday morning, just in time for people to travel over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Adam Checkley, infrastructure director for Network Rail’s central route, said: “I want to say a huge thanks to passengers and the local community who’ve been disrupted over the last three weeks while we completed emergency repairs after prolonged heavy rain caused a significant landslip in Telford.

“Our repairs have involved bringing over 16,000 tonnes of material from local quarries to shore up the Victorian-built embankment to make it safe for trains to resume in time for the Easter weekend."

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council added: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Network Rail and its partners for their swift and dedicated response in restoring the railway line between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

"Their tireless efforts not only ensured the timely repair of the embankment but also facilitated the provision of temporary bus services, allowing residents and passengers to seamlessly continue their journeys to and from Telford."