Trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton cancelled after landslip at Oakengates

All services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton are off, and West Midlands Railway said services are likely to be disrupted until the end of the day.

A statement said: "A landslip in the Oakengates area means all lines are blocked. As a result, trains running between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton will be cancelled or revised.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

The online National Rail journey planner shows all scheduled services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury today have been cancelled.