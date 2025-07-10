‘We will look to address any issues’ on Llandrindod Wells’ controversial active travel scheme, a Welsh Government minister has said.

The scheme on the A483 from the Autopalace to Grosvenor Road has made the road so narrow that HGV’s and buses struggle to pass each other.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council has complained since the scheme, designed to encourage people to walk and cycle for short distances on a widened pavement, was created – saying it has made the road too narrow and is of no benefit to the town

The town’s mayor previously said the only people benefiting from it are the garages – having to constantly repair people’s wing mirrors.

Last month Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva begged the county council to stop the scheme.

Now, with phase two of the scheme along Grosvenor Road and the Ridgebourne having to be tweaked because people are hitting the kerbs, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wal

The active travel scheme on the A483 has been controversial from the start

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D'Silva

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans

Mr Skates told the Journal; “We are continuing to work on this scheme and will look to address any issues. We are carrying out a review of the Active Travel Act Guidance with a particular focus on safety of vulnerable pedestrians.”

Most trunk roads are seven to eight metres in width and the A483 from Grosvenor Road to the Automobile Palace was, until the Welsh Government and Powys County Council widened a pavement to 3.5m to create a cycle path.

Now the usable road width is just 5.2m and with the average lorry measuring 2.6m across the cab and 3m with wing mirrors – there is now a 1.6 to 1.8m shortfall.

The town council says the scheme has created congestion where there was none and increased emissions from stationary vehicles.

Former Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters insisted people could not keep doing the same things as they had done for 70 years and large vehicles would have to give way at sections where there are parked cars which is usual in town centres.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans raised the issue at the Senedd again this week. He said concerns about the design have been raised with him since the build phase.

“The narrowing of the road means that heavy goods vehicles/buses and any large vehicles struggle to pass each, and there have been many occasions where vehicles have had to mount the pavement to avoid a collision or to stop traffic from being gridlocked. This is putting pedestrian safety at risk,” James said.

In many parts of Wales, Active Travel funding has been used to improve pavements and encourage more residents to walk or cycle on routes, especially to and from schools.

There have been concerns raised about the Active Travel paths by disability groups who query whether it is appropriate for disabled, visually impaired people to share pavement space with bikes and scooters which could travel at speeds of up to 20mph.

James added: “The design of the Active Travel Scheme in Llandrindod Wells is in lacking in common sense.

“Narrowing of the main A483 trunk road is causing traffic chaos and forcing large vehicles to mount the pavement in some circumstances, endangering motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

“I asked the Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates MS for a review of this specific scheme and ensure that it is safe for pedestrians and motorists. I welcome the Cabinet Secretary’s positive response to undertake a review and learn lessons for future phases. A victory for common sense!”

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said: “I am delighted that the Minister is going to look at the Active Travel Scheme, even if it is rather late in the day.

“I am happy to meet with Mr Skates at any time if he wishes to make a site visit and discuss the problems experienced daily in Llandrindod Wells regarding the Active Travel route.

“I am grateful to James Evans MS for bring this to the attention of the Minister, as James and I recently had a lengthy discussion about it.”