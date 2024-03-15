Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The consultation on the proposals to build two new swimming pools and "enhance fitness and leisure opportunities" at the site opened on Friday and will last eight weeks.

The consultation will ask for people's views on several developments, including a 25-metre eight-lane pool, a new studio pool, a new changing village and reception area, and a children's soft play area.

Shrewsbury Sports Village - cross section of the proposed new design through the pool halls, sports hall, football changing area and fitness suite

The proposal sparked concern from some about the future of the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in the town, but the council has said there are "no plans" to sell the site or find alternative uses for it.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “We look forward to gathering people’s opinions on our plans to improve and enhance leisure and fitness opportunities at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

“Our intention is to maintain swimming in Shrewsbury. We have been clear that the proposals for Shrewsbury Sports Village have been prioritised to achieve that goal, and we are clear that these proposals stand alone.

Shrewsbury Sports Village - Proposed building layout showing the refurbished sections of the existing building and the new sections to be built

“We are very excited to be able to bring these ideas forward, and hope they will be well received by our residents across the county.

“No decision has been made on the future of The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre. Last year more than £400,000 was invested in the centre, allowing the main Quarry Pool to remain open, and it has been very well received by our customers.

“Before the new Shrewsbury Sports Village pools open, the council will commission a study to look at future options for The Quarry centre. The council has no plans to sell the site or propose alternative uses there.”

People can review the plans online at shropshire.gov.uk/shrewsburysportsvillagetransformation or go direct to the consultation at surveymonkey.com/r/SportsVillageTransformation.

The council will also host several drop-in sessions, beginning on March 21 and 23, and April 4, at the sports village from 10am to 9pm.

More drop-in sessions will be held at the Lantern Library on April 11 and April 13 from midday to 5pm and 10am to 1pm respectively.

On April 18, from 2pm to 6pm and April 20 from 10am to 6pm the drop-in session will be held at Shropshire Local at The Darwin Centre.

The results from the consultation will guide the Cabinet and Full Council on whether to approve and fund the project in summer of this year, if approved, the design and planning would take around one year to complete.

Construction would take around 18 months to two years, and the transformed centre would open in late 2027 or early 2028.