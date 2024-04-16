Watch: Joy as rescue dog gets dozens of presents from wellwishers in push to find him a forever home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Christmas has come eight months early for five-year-old "chunky Staffy" Buster as toys and treats pour into his current home at Birch Hill Rescue Centre near Cleobury Mortimer.

Buster has called the rescue centre home for the last three years having arrived fearful and nervous during coronavirus lockdown.

Five-year-old Buster has been at Birch Hill for three years. Photo: Shropshire Canine

Last month, an appeal to find him a family went viral after being shared by Queen of the Jungle Vicky Pattison.

On Thursday, Shropshire Canine's Cheryl Gibson, who works to raise the profile of dogs in rescue centres, asked her thousands of followers to flood Birch Hill with toys for Buster while he was waiting for his match.

Within days, presents started piling in, with over 20 arriving over the weekend. By Monday afternoon, they were still being delivered.

Presents started flooding in over the weekend. Photo: Birch Hill Rescue Centre

One of the centre's trustees, Lin Millward said: "We've had three more come in this morning, they're looking as if they're still coming.

"It's amazing how kind people have been, he's one very lucky boy. He might be sharing them with some of his friends I think!"

Among the toys that arrived on Monday were balls, squeaky toys and treats.

"It's like Christmas!" Lin said as she opened another large box of his presents.

Initially, Buster didn't settle in too well at the Cleobury Mortimer centre - with staff saying he was filled with fear and showing guarding behaviour. But after three years of tireless work filling him with love and confidence, the staff believe he is ready to find his forever home.

Lin explained: "He's been to the vets for a vaccination this morning, there would have been a time when that would have been quite a difficult thing.

"But now he's happy to meet lots of different people. He's such a lovely boy."

Lin said applications had started to come in for Buster - but the rehoming process would be a careful one.

"We work very hard with our dogs to make certain we've got it right," she said. "Anyone who wants to rehome him will need to come in and meet him lots of times."

Buster's journey can be followed online, on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram by searching Birch Hill Dog Rescue.