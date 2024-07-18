Fire crews tackle high street car fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.40pm reporting the incident in Cleobury Mortimer.

Two crews were sent to the High Street where firefighters used breathing apparatus and jets to extinguish the fire.

The blaze came from the engine compartment of the car.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 12.54pm.