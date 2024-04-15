Watch as Telford fly-tipper dumps washing machine and lands himself in hot water

Telford & Wrekin Council handed a £1,000 fine to the fly-tipper as part of continuing action to tackle the scourge of illegal waste dumping.

The man was captured on CCTV, in the middle of the afternoon, dragging the washing machine along a pathway before trying to shove it into the bushes.

He then walked away only to return with a part which he tried to attach to the appliance. Several times he was seen looking around to check he'd not been noticed, unaware the whole thing was caught on camera.