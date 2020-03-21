Coronavirus: Shropshire events cancelled, attractions close and businesses continue to struggle

Organisers behind Market Drayton's popular Rock and Bowl Festival have announced the 12th festival has been postponed until next year.

The event is now due to take place from May 29 to May 31 in 2021.

Festival organisers said: "We are disappointed at having to postpone the festival, given the huge amount of work that goes into the event from all involved.

"However, it is the right thing to do. We very much hope you will continue to support the festival and our dedicated team."

By-elections due to take place in Telford have also been postponed .

Telford & Wrekin Council's returning officer, David Sidaway, announced that the Donnington Borough ward and the Donnington West Parish ward by-elections, scheduled for April 2, would no longer take place.

Mr Sidaway said: "In the current coronavirus pandemic, it’s imperative that we prioritise the health of our residents and all staff and candidates involved in the by-elections.

"In light of this, I have taken the decision to postpone the by-elections.”

Severn Hospice has closed a number of its shops throughout the county, with intentions to reopen next week if appropriate.

The store in Market Street, Wellington, was closed yesterday and will remain shut today, Sunday and Monday.

The charity's shops in Ellesmere and Whitchurch high streets are shut today as well as the furniture store in Ennerdale Road, Shrewsbury.

A spokesperson said: "Sorry folks – we've had to temporarily close a few of our shops.

"Wellington will be closed today, tomorrow and Monday and Ellesmere, our furniture store in Shrewsbury and Whitchurch will just be closed tomorrow.

"We'll see you next week."

In Ludlow, owners of The Clive Arms have announced its farm shop will not reopen having closed yesterday and staff have been relocated.

'Acutely aware'

The shop posted to Twitter: "It is with sadness we are letting you all know that The Clive Arms will not reopen, for the foreseeable future, after the bar closes on March 20.

"We are very happy to say that all the staff have been redeployed around our other businesses so no job losses have occurred."

Bridgnorth Town Council has cancelled the annual carnival, due to take place on June 28, and also postponed its Civic Sunday event on May 17.

Lee Jakeman, town clerk, said the council was "acutely aware of the threat and impact of the coronavirus".

He added that councillors had met to discuss the best measures to take moving forward.

Similarly, the Bishop's Castle carnival has also been cancelled.

The carnival committee said: "Due to the COVID-19 crisis that is starting to grip the country, it is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we have made the sad decision to cancel this year's carnival – due to public safety and government guidelines.

"Already a lot of work had been put in, but we need to think ahead, and with not knowing when this will all finish it’s only wise to cancel.

"Thank you for your cooperation. We will be back in 2021. Keep safe."

Albrighton with Donington Fayre which was taking place on July 11 has also been cancelled, along with upcoming organisational events.

The stall booking evening on April 23 has been cancelled and anyone who has applied and paid for stalls will be contacted in the coming weeks.

'Trying times'

The Rose Queen audition evening will also not go ahead and was due to take place on April 24.

The organising committee said: "With this in mind we have decided that the fayre is cancelled this year unless we receive further information from the government contrary to this.

"Everyone who has applied and paid for advertising will be issued with refunds in due course, please bare with us as these are trying times for everyone."

The Friends of Lord Hill's Column in Shrewsbury has confirmed it will not open the attraction on May 25 and June 20.

Richard Hayes, group chairman, said: "We invite those who have booked to visit the column in May or June to transfer their booking to one of the days later in the year."

Whittington Castle closed the doors on its tea rooms and book store yesterday with an upcoming car boot sale also cancelled. Trustees says the grounds will still be open and have urged visitors to pay for car parking to keep funds coming in for the community run castle. They are also urging people to continue to feed the ducks and swans.

The RSPB says it will keep as many of its reserves in Wales open as long as possible but visitor centres, cafes and shops are closing.

There will be free car parking at the reserves to allow the public to continue enjoying these amazing places for wildlife, with RSPB Cymru urging visitors to follow government guidance on physical distancing.

“We know that nature can be a powerful force for good in difficult circumstances,” said RSPB Cymru spokesperson. “As many of you have told us, it can lift our spirits, educate us, inspire us and provide a space for us to exercise and enjoy fresh air.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we will be helping people to share their wildlife encounters and provide ideas for things they can do for wildlife close to home.

“We hope to guide people through spring, when birds are nesting and tell them when our amazing migratory friends, like swifts and swallows, return to these shores from Africa.

“We’ll be updating our reserve webpages with the latest information."

The Newport Royal Navy Association Club has also postponed all events due to take place over the next six weeks.

Members said once the six-week period is up, they will review the situation and see what events can continue to take place.