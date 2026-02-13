Telford councillor returns following cancer treatment

Paul Watling was welcomed back to the cabinet at Telford & Wrekin Council on Thursday to resume his position as the portfolio holder for adult social care and health.

Councillor Watling (Labour, Madeley & Sutton Hill) spoke up to support the ruling group’s proposed budget which includes a £250,000 commitment to match fund the next £250,000 raised by the Lingen Davies Sunflower Appeal.

Councillor Paul Watling in the council chamber at Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: LDRS

The appeal aims to raise £5 million to build a new cancer centre at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

Councillor Watling, who has been given the all clear, told the cabinet that he had “experienced brilliant service.”

His treatment involved daily trips to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and councillor Watling supports getting the cancer centre set up “as soon as possible.”

“I welcome the move to support the Lingen Davies Appeal,” he said.

Councillor Watling had been granted a six month leave of absence until March 31, 2026 from council business for health reasons at a meeting in November.

Earmarked to open in 2029, the new Lingen Davies Cancer Centre is planned to provide 30 additional chemotherapy bays, urology and lung diagnostic clinics and facilities for outpatient appointments

The council recently shared statistics that show 37 per cent of patients receiving treatment at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre in Shrewsbury have a TF postcode.