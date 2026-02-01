‘Relentless’ focus on young people’s mental health in Telford

The waiting time for an assessment at local services is around two years after a referral is accepted according to figures from June 2025.

David Sidaway, chief executive of Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin

David Sidaway, chief executive of Telford & Wrekin Council, told a meeting of health commissioners on Thursday (Jan 29) that the partnership group priority is children and young people’s mental health.

The Telford & Wrekin Integrated Place Partnership (TWIPP) is where health and council teams work on integrating the local health and social care teams.

“We are relentlessly pushing for a reduction in waiting times,” he said.

Members of the group have three priorities including addressing challenges around waiting lists and rising demand.

It has identified a need for stronger communication among other issues.

Mr Sidaway also told the joint meeting of NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and NHS Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent integrated care boards that the group is looking at how to reduce inequalities in children aged under five.

The ICB has been told that the TWIPP is “well positioned to transform and accelerate neighbourhood health plans” which are backed by a government drive to create better ‘place-based’ health services in neighbourhoods.

TWIPP already has a prevention budget and aims to secure more funding for its work in 2026-27.