RJAH say that only one Powys patient has been waiting for more than five years

But they have conceded that 71 patients from Powys have been waiting for more than two years.

Powys Teaching Health (PTHB) board members discussed issues with waiting lists times for surgery at the hospital in Gobowen in Shropshire at a board meeting earlier this week

Concerns had been raised by board member Mick Giannasi that a performance report from November had said that spinal surgery waiting times were over 300 weeks for some patients from Powys.

This equates to over five and a half years.

He asked PTHB to investigate the problems and if needed to look at whether another provider could be used to treat Powys patients.

RJAH have responded to the criticism and say that the report reflects a “point in time” and that they are tackling the waiting list.

A spokesperson for RJAH said: “Spinal disorders is one of our most pressurised specialities, with the demand for some consultants significantly outweighing availability.

“We recognise that waiting times in Powys and elsewhere in Wales are longer than we would like, though we are now making progress.

“The data presented at PTHB meeting reflects a point in time, and we have continued to make progress.

“As of today (Friday – January 30), we only have one Powys patient who has faced a wait of five years or more, and that individual has now been listed for surgery.

“We are also reducing the number of breaches of the 104-week Welsh target, with the number for Powys now standing at 71.

“We anticipate that this will continue to fall.”

The spokesperson added that patients are treated based on clinical priority and alternative options to reduce waiting times are provided.

The spokesperson continued: “Steps include offering the chance to be treated more quickly by transferring to an alternative consultant at our hospital or to a different provider.

“Some patients have declined those offers, opting to wait to be seen by their chosen consultant, as is their right.”

At the board meeting PTHB members agreed to task its Finance and Performance committee to look into the issues and bring back a report to the board if an escalation is needed.