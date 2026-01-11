Shropshire hospice holding clinical jobs days as it looks to attract talented professionals

Nurses and healthcare professionals are being invited to on-the-spot informal interviews at the Severn Hospice events, where they can learn more about careers in palliative care.

The charity is hosting two days where it will showcase current vacancies for nursing and healthcare professionals.

The drop-in days are being held between 8am and 5pm at Apley Castle, Telford, on January 26, and Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, on January 27.

The charity, which specialises in palliative and end-of-life care, says it is keen to attract both experienced clinicians and those at the beginning of their careers.

Karla Lawton, Registered Nurse and Rachel Tolmay, Nurse Associate at Seven Hospice.

It says it has a range of roles currently vacant as it prepares to re-open its Shrewsbury ward in June following a £3 million makeover and extension.

Clare Gregory, the hospice’s newly appointed director of care, said: “At the heart of everything we do is a deep commitment to providing high-quality care to people living with incurable illness. To do that well, we rely on dedicated, skilled and compassionate clinicians and practitioners.

“We’re keen to welcome more people to join our team, whether they’re an experienced clinician or newly qualified and at the start of their career. We currently have a range of opportunities and our jobs day is a relaxed and informal way to find out more.

“There’s no need to book – anyone is welcome to drop in, meet members of our team and hear first-hand what working here is really like. We’ll also be offering informal on-the-day interviews, so do bring your CV if you can. We’d love to meet you.”

As well as permanent positions for registered nurses, nurse practitioners and healthcare assistants there will also be the opportunities to join the hospice’s bank nursing team.

Karla Lawton, a registered nurse who has worked at the hospice for five years, said: "I’ve never been prouder to say I am a nurse at Severn Hospice. I have always had a passion for care, especially end of life. Working in palliative care is incredibly rewarding because you have the time to truly care and make such a meaningful difference to other people’s lives at the most challenging of times.

“This is a really supportive and positive place to work, where compassion and teamwork are front and centre. It’s also a fantastic place to learn and develop my skills.

“If you’re curious about hospice care or looking for a role where you can make a real impact, I’d really encourage you to come along and find out more.”

For more information about the Hospice Jobs Days visit severnhospice.org.uk.