'A new world is coming': Plans for NHS 'online hospital’ to tackle prostate problems and menopause unveiled - here's when the new service is due to be available for patients

A new “online hospital” being rolled out next year will enable patients to speak to specialists about issues such as prostate problems, the menopause and eyesight.

Following referral from their GP, patients will be able to use the NHS app for a video consultation with doctors around the country.

Sir Keir Starmer announced the move last year, saying a “new world is coming”.

The first conditions managed by the service have just been announced by NHS England.

They include women’s health issues such as severe menopausal symptoms and symptoms of endometriosis or fibroids.

Prostate enlargement and a raised prostate specific antigen (PSA) level – a possible sign of prostate cancer – will also be covered by the service, alongside eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration.

People with iron deficiency anaemia and inflammatory bowel disease may also get help through the service.

NHS Online, which officials hope will drive down waiting lists and speed up care, means people can speak to doctors without leaving their home or having to wait for an in-person appointment.

Patients will be given the option of using NHS Online when their GP makes a referral, though they can opt for an in-person appointment if they prefer.

Tests, scans and procedures will continue to take place at sites close to people’s homes, though people can have ongoing monitoring through the app.

Professor Stella Vig, national clinical director for elective care at NHS England, said: “The NHS’s new online hospital will see a huge shift in the way we deliver care, giving patients the option to have an online appointment with a specialist anywhere in England.

“We’ve selected nine common conditions which the NHS Online service will initially provide support for when it launches next year, including some women’s health issues as well as prostate problems.

“We know that these conditions can be painful and difficult to cope with so providing faster, more convenient access to diagnosis and treatments will have a real and positive impact on people’s lives.”

Dr Sue Mann, national clinical director in women’s health at NHS England, said: “Menstrual problems, that can be caused by conditions such as endometriosis or fibroids, or menopause symptoms can affect every part of a woman’s life, so it’s essential that the NHS provides better access to effective treatments more quickly.

“NHS Online will make it easier for women to see a consultant from their own home without having to face a long wait for an in-person appointment, meaning they can get on with their daily lives.”